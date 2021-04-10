Collector’s marathon meeting with stakeholders for corona control in Udaipur

Udaipur : Friday turned out an exhaustive day for the district and police administration as top officials held marathon discussion sessions with representatives of various unions and associations, traders, transporters, hoteliers, fruit-vegetable sellers, mall and provision suppliers etc for the effective and strict implementation of COVID protocols in the area.

In the day long meeting held in various sessions at the Zila Parishad conference hall, Collector ChetanRam Deora and SP Rajiv Pachar made an appeal to the association members to co-operate and abide strictly to the night lockdown and curfew provisions so that markets shut down on the scheduled time and people are not found commuting on the roads. Hotel association members were asked to get stricter with room bookings and by no chance permit any guest to stay in their hotels without the mandatory RT-PCR negative report.

Hoteliers gave their consensus on holding vaccination camps and corona test arrangements at their respective hotels and stay homes for the convenience of the visitors. Addressing the transporters and tour operators, SP Pachar adviced them to ensure that COVID protocol is strictly abided by people commuting in groups in public transport and private vehicles.He said that presently carriers are allowed to transport people upto 50 percent of the carrying capacity however,the norms are being violated in 90percent of the cases.

Drivers and conductors of public and private buses are not seen wearing masks or maintaining social distance. Railway Manager Mukesh Srivastava, RTO Prakash Singh Rathore, Dy Director tourism Shikha Saxena apprised the authorities of the various steps taken by their respective departments in effective implementation of corona protocols.

In the meeting held with the councillors of Udaipur Municipal Corporation, the collector gave the onerous task of spreading awareness in their respective wards. Deora suggested them to create groups on whatsapp and other platforms for sharing authentic information on the number of positive cases in their areas. Each councillor pleged to get one thousand persons vaccinated in their wards and distribute 100 masks.

UMC Mayor GS Tank offered the complete corporation buildings for holding vaccination camps and sample testings for the common good. In another meeting with vegetable, fruits and grocery vendors, Saras Dairy outlets, Additional SP City Gopal Swaroop Mewara and ADM (Admn) OP Bunkar asked the stakeholders for time bound opening and closure of establishments and business for the effective implementation of night lockdowns.

Meanwhile, with 360 positive cases reported on Friday, the district administration imposed curfew and made mini containments zones to check the spread of the virus. Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of sector 3,4,,6 of HiranMagri, Reti Stand, Parshuram circle, Gayariyawas, Paneriyon ki Madri, Bhopamagra, South and North Sunderwas, C-class Pratapnagar, old RTO road, BohraGanesh, University road, some areas of AshokNagar, Ambamata, Bhatwadi, Sajjannagar and Harijan Basti. The restrictions would remain effective toll April 22, the collector said.

