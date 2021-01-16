Advisory on rooftop solar scheme

To generate solar power by installing solar panels on the roof of the houses, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India is implementing Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (Phase-II). Under this scheme Ministry is providing 40% subsidy for the first 3 kW and 20% subsidy beyond 3 kW and upto 10 kW. The scheme is being implemented in the states by local Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs).

It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some rooftop solar companies / vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorized vendors by the Ministry. It is clarified that no vendor has been authorized by the Ministry. This scheme is being implemented in the state only by DISCOMs. The DISCOMs have empaneled vendors through bidding process and have decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant.

Almost all the DISCOMs have issued online process for this purpose. Residential consumers willing to set-up a rooftop solar plant under MNRE scheme can apply online and get rooftop solar plants installed by listed vendors. For this, they have to pay the cost of rooftop solar plant by reducing the subsidy amount given by the Ministry as per the prescribed rate to the vendor. The process of which is given on the online portal of the DISCOMs. The subsidy amount will be provided to the vendors by the Ministry through the DISCOMs. Domestic consumers are informed that to get subsidy under the scheme of the Ministry, they should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the DISCOMs following due process of approval by DISCOMs.

The solar panels and other equipment to be installed by the empanelled vendors shall be as per the standard and specifications of the Ministry and also includes 5-year maintenance of the rooftop solar plant by the vendor.

It has also been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some vendors are charging more price than the rates decided by DISCOMs from domestic consumers, which is incorrect. Consumers are advised to pay only according to the rates decided by DISCOMs. The DISCOMs have been instructed to identify and punish such vendors.

For more information, contact the concerned DISCOM or dial MNRE’s toll free number 1800-180-3333. Click on https://solarrooftop.gov.in/grid_others/discomPortalLinks to know the online portal of your DISCOM.

