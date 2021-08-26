Aditya Birla Capital’s life insurance subsidiary — Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) is offering reduction in the premium rates in ABSLI DigiShield Plan by up to 15% thereby making it one of the most competitive offering in the Term Insurance space. This plan caters to the unique protection needs of customers and can be personalized to suit specific protection needs.

Unlike traditional term plans, ABSLI DigiShield plan allows a customer to enjoy a guaranteed recurring income starting from age 60 years through the Survival Benefit Option. Further, it provides a unique flexibility to reduce the sum assured at a pre-defined retirement age, allowing customers to align their cover as per their outstanding liabilities and the life stage.

ABSLI DigiShield Plan offers extensive flexibility to cater to one’s varied protection needs across life stages by offering multiple plan options to choose from, joint life protection, critical illness cover, and rider options to tailor-make a distinctive protection solution for the customers and their loved ones.

Aditya Birla Capital is one of the largest financial services players in India.

