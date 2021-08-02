Add-Shop E-Retail is currently trading at Rs. 144.70, up by 2.55 points or 1.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 142.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 142.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 153.95 and Rs. 140.10 respectively. So far 118844 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 153.95 on 02-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 31.00 on 11-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 153.95 and Rs. 115.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 167.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.99% and Non-Institutions held 37.01%.

Add-Shop E-Retail has received bulk order worth of Rs 320 Million. The company has received first time ever this kind of big bulk order in history of the company for its agriculture and animal food supplements products.

The company has received a large numbers of order for animal fees supplements worth Rs 270 Million and organic fertilizer worth Rs 50 Million. The said order will be dispatched within 5 months time limit. The company has ability to do so with its new high-tech plants and machineries which was recently developed by the company.

Add-Shop E-Retail is currently engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of products in the categories of ayurvedic products, food supplement products, agricultural products, animal feed supplement products and personal care products under the brand name ‘Add-Shop Promotions’.

