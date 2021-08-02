Eicher Motors moves up as its motorcycle arm reports 9% rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July

Eicher Motors is currently trading at Rs. 2600.00, up by 68.50 points or 2.71% from its previous closing of Rs. 2531.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2550.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2613.90 and Rs. 2541.10 respectively. So far 42219 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3035.50 on 22-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2007.10 on 14-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2613.90 and Rs. 2510.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 70922.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.33% and 12.36% respectively.

Eicher Motors’ motorcycle arm — Royal Enfield has reported a nine per cent rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July. The company had sold 40,334 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 39,290 units last month, a growth of 4 per cent as against 37,925 in July 2020.

Eicher Motors is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing automobile products and related components. The company operates in business verticals, including motorcycles, commercial vehicles and personal utility vehicles.

