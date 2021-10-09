Adani Total Gas forays into Compressed Bio-Gas Business

Adani Total Gas has signed a definitive Agreement on October 8, 2021 for exclusively collaborating on the establishment of a bio-conversion plant with a design capacity of about three hundred and fifty (350) tonnes per day of feed processing at Barsana, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh based on cattle dung as the primary biomass along with other bio mass including napier grass, press mud, etc.

With this collaboration, the Company has for the first time forayed into Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Business. The plant will also generate solid and liquid fermented organic manure.

The company is developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) Networks to supply the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to the Industrial, Commercial, Domestic (residential) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

