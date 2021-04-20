Borosil Renewables gains on getting nod to expand capacity of solar glass production

Borosil Renewables is currently trading at Rs. 241.95, up by 1.85 points or 0.77% from its previous closing of Rs. 240.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 243.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 250.00 and Rs. 239.80 respectively. So far 33493 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 323.25 on 31-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 33.70 on 07-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 250.00 and Rs. 215.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3138.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.83%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.93% and 29.24% respectively.

Borosil Renewables has received approval for expansion plan to raise its production capacity of solar glass by an additional 1000 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) along with all processing capabilities in one or two phases. The estimated capital outlay will be Rs 1000 crore. The board of director of the company at their meeting held on April 19, 2021 approved the same.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and Low Iron Solar Glass for application in Photovoltaic panels, Flat plate collectors and Green houses.

Please share this news







