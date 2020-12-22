91 doctoral degrees, 51 Gold medals to MLSU students in 28th convocation ceremony

‘First Online Convocation Event’

Udaipur : Mohanlal Sukhadia University became the first higher education institute in Rajasthan to honor students in an online convocation ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, also the Chancellor of the university virtually presented the doctoral degrees to 91 scholars while VC Prof America Singh honored 51 Gold Medal winners in the actual function held here at Vivekananda auditorium in the MLSU campus. Of the gold medal recepients, 41 were girls.

Addressing the students and the audience on the occasion, the Governor said students are the energy source of the nation and from their light the country shines. Praising the project of the Constitution Park, Mishra said every student should know about the constitutional values because Indian Constitution is not just a document but philosophy of Indian culture and a way of life.

“Mewar is the land of valour and sacrifice. Maharana Kumbha’s contribution towards architecture and art is unforgettable and hence the students should be encouraged to take up researches on great rulers like him” the governor said.

Chief Guest Sudhir Mishra, CEO and Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace delivered his lecture on ‘ Education and National Security’. He said the national security instills a sense of harmony and peace in the country and it is essential so that the nation can focus on development and growth.

Speaking about the huge success of BrahMos project, he said the Indo-Russian collaboration that began with just 1300 crore investment has now grown to the tune of 40 thousand crore and more than 20 thousand people are directly or indirectly employed due to the venture. He said it has become one of the startling example of ‘ Make in India’ and ‘ Design in India’ and many countries want to collaborate with us now.

Emphasizing on the importance of technology and science, he said artificial intelligence, robotics, 3-D printing etc are the products of technology that have brought about radical changes in our loves and increased our productivity. VC America Singh gave a detailed account of the various MoUs, initiates and new curriculums taken up by the university in past 4 months.

