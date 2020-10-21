5th Joint Working Group on Coal between India and Indonesia on 5th November 2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

India is the host for 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) on Coal between India and Indonesia scheduled to be held on 5th November 2020 through Video conference from New Delhi due to travel restrictions on account of Covid pandemic.

This will be co-chaired from the Indian side by Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Government of India and by Dr Ir. Ridwan Djamaluddin, Director General of Mineral and Coal Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia, from the Indonesian side.

One day JWG meeting will deliberate on the Indian Coal Policy Reforms – recent updates; Coking Coal Exploration and Commercial Coal Mining in India; Research and Development of CCT in India and Potential of Indonesia – India Business Cooperation on Coal Post Covid-19

A B2B session will bring together the industries from both the sides to discuss the issues impacting business opportunities in the backdrop of regulatory framework. This will also explore more areas of business opportunities in Coal sector. The deliberations will guide the Coal business between the two countries.