5 Offbeat getaways from Jaipur for restorative travel

The lockdown has impacted all our lives in more ways than one. With restricted movement, health concerns, and an overall disruption of ‘life-as-we-know-it’, many of us have started making plans for things that we would want to do once this situation tides over and the lockdown restrictions are eased. Today, we are going to talk about people living in the planned city of Jaipur and share five offbeat getaways for restorative travel.

#1. Bagru Village

Rajasthan is famous for its various handicrafts. Of these, block printing from Bagru is particularly famous in the fashion industry. With most of us being locked down in our concrete homes in the cities, a quick trip to this village is bound to restore your spirit and rejuvenate your soul. Bagru is located at a distance of around 29 km from Jaipur. You can book a safe and sanitized car rental in Jaipur with an experienced driver to reach this destination in less than an hour.

#2. Galta Ji

For the spiritually inclined, a trip to the famous pilgrimage site Galta Ji can be a good pick. It is a beautiful location with the dense Aravalli Hills on all sides, natural springs, and an overall rejuvenating ambience. Galta Ji is located at a distance of around 12 km from Jaipur. With a travel time of around 30 minutes, this can be a good place to take a half-day break from routine. The monkey tribes of Galta Ji Temple are a must-see.

#3. Sanganer

Talking about off-beat places near Jaipur, Sanganer is a picturesque hamlet known for its handicrafts too. You can witness some of Rajasthan’s authentic crafts like Jaipur blue pottery, papermaking, textile block printing, etc. The Sanganer market is a must-visit too. It is located at a distance of around 13 km from the city and a travel time of less than 30 minutes.

#4. Sisodia Rani Palace and Garden

A palace built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh for his second wife, Sisodia, this palace is a beautiful place to visit and reconnect with the Rajasthani royal history. This is at the outskirts of Jaipur at a distance of merely 8 km. While the palace has a range of artifacts and paintings to mesmerize you, the Sisodia Rani Bagh (Garden) with a plethora of flowers and trees is any photographer’s delight.

#5. Ramgarh Lake

Even after the pandemic is lifted, many people might prefer avoiding crowded places and famous tourist destinations. For these people, a trip to Ramgarh Lake with their loved ones is a good option. It is located at a distance of around 35 km from Jaipur. You can book a disinfected and spacious luxury tempo traveler in Jaipur if you plan to visit this place with a large family or a group of like-minded friends. With a travel time of around an hour, Ramgarh Lake is an ideal spot for a good old-fashioned picnic.

While there are many places to visit near Jaipur due to its strategic location, we have listed some offbeat places that can be visited within an hour. When the lockdown lifts and life starts inching towards normal, most people would like to start with shorter trips before they plan an extravagant vacation. Create a small list of places and reignite the travel bug in you!