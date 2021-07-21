Friday , July 23 2021

ICICI Bank, HPCL launch ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver’ co-branded Credit Card

ICICI Bank has launched a co-branded credit card with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to enable users to get benefits and reward points of using multiple credit cards in one. Named, ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’, the card offers best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers on their everyday spends on fuel as well as other categories including electricity and mobile, departmental stores like Big Bazaar and D-Mart, and e-commerce portals, among others. Powered by VISA, the card is unique among its peers which typically offer benefits on only one category of spends.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India.

