Atul Auto joins hands with CSC Grameen eStore

Atul Auto has joined hands with CSC Grameen eStore to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas. As part of the partnership, the Rajkot-based firm’s product range will be listed on the e-store and made available to potential customers in the hinterlands and deep rural areas through aspirational village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs). CSC Grameen eStore is an e-commerce initiative of CSC eGovernance Services India.

The company has developed a robust process to generate demand for its wide range of three-wheeled products through VLEs who will help list the products on CSC Grameen eStores. The VLEs will further promote, generate inquiries, and facilitate the sale to end-customers in rural areas through the support of the nearest Atul Auto authorised dealerships.

Atul Auto is a leading manufacturer of 3-Wheeled Commercial Vehicles in the state of Gujarat, presently engaged in the manufacturing of Three Wheelers like 6-seater Auto Rickshaws, Pick-Up Vans and Chassis of Passenger Vehicles.

