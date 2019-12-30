Woman’s body found near rly tracks, family suspect hubby for murder

Udaipur : The semi- naked body of a married woman was found near railway tracks in Kumharo-ka-Bhatta area under Surajpole police station on Saturday late night. The deceased’s mother and other relatives suspected it to be a murder and demanded the police to arrest the woman’s husband. “A case has been registered at the Surajpole police station and it will be investigated by an officer of DySP rank” KailashChandra Bishnoi, the superintendent of police said.



The body was identified as Jaya Porwal wife of Vikram Jain, resident of Bhupalpura area. The couple were married in 2017 and since then, the groom’s family had been pestering their daughter with dowry demands, said Meena Devi, Jaya’s mother. The lady told the police that Jaya was forced to leave her husband’s house and had been living with them for six months now. She had filed domestic violence case against her husband and the latter was forcing her to withdraw the complaint. “On Saturday around 7.30pm Jaya went out for walking and when she didnt return even after 10, we searched for her everywhere. Her mobile was no reply and around 11pm we received a call from the police informing about her body found near the railway tracks” the old lady wailed.

There were no clothes only undergarments and some marks of injuries were seen on the body, her mother said. Jaya’s brother Neeraj said they had given a big amount to her in-laws after marriage, however, her husband ,a chartered accountant by profession demanded 20 lakh rupees which was impossible for them to arrange. Meanwhile, the Jain community members gathered outside the mortuary as the news spread. Hitesh Porwal, a youth member said this is first time such a case has taken place and if it is really a case of dowry killing, the community will stand by the girl’s family for justice and get the guilty persons arrested.

