Wipro inches up on securing contract from Maxis Broadband

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 678.50, up by 4.45 points or 0.66% from its previous closing of Rs. 674.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 683.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 683.00 and Rs. 676.00 respectively. So far 33264 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 690.80 on 07-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 302.15 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 683.00 and Rs. 658.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 369360.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.52% and 8.84% respectively.

Wipro has secured a multiyear contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider. As part of this strategic partnership, Wipro will provide several aspects of IT Managed Services for hybrid Infrastructure and application maintenance. In addition, Wipro will enable new ways of working for Application Development and Testing Services and provide state of the art cybersecurity services for Maxis.

Wipro will support Maxis by leveraging its global service delivery model, telecommunications domain expertise, and Wipro Holmes, its Augmented Intelligence and hyper-automation platform. This will further modernize, automate, simplify and standardize part of Maxis’ global IT Managed Services and testing functions, and consolidate many of their current vendors across non-Core application support and development, infrastructure maintenance, cyber security, and new ways of working.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

