Vodafone Idea declines on reporting consolidated net loss of Rs 7132 crore in Q2

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at Rs. 10.08, down by 0.26 points or 2.51% from its previous closing of Rs. 10.34 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 10.28 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 10.30 and Rs. 10.04 respectively. So far 17457778 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 13.80 on 15-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.55 on 05-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 10.56 and Rs. 9.73 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 28907.80 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.58% and 22.37% respectively.

Vodafone Idea has reported net loss at Rs 7171.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 7215.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 13.08% at Rs 9344.30 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 10750.50 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss at Rs 7132.30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 7218.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 12.88% at Rs 9435.50 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 10830.50 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.