Vice President condoles the demise of Shri Keshubhai Patel | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel. Following is his condolence message –

“News of the passing away of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel is deeply saddening.

He was a popular leader and dedicated his entire life in the service of the poor and downtrodden. Hailing from an agriculturist’s family, Keshubhai always championed the cause of farmers. He strove relentlessly for their welfare and took keen interest in bringing reforms in agriculture sector. Farmers and rural India held a very special place in his heart.

Coming from a humble background, Keshubhai Patel reached the post of the Chief Minister of Gujarat only because of his hard work, down- to- earth nature, simplicity and exemplary leadership. Even as a Chief Minister, he was humble and easily approachable to everyone.

With his passing away, the nation has lost a great leader. My condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. Om Shanti!”