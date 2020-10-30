Cabinet approves Externally Aided Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project – Phase II and Phase III | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase II & Phase III with the financial assistance of the World Bank (WB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to improve the safety and operational performance of selected dams across the whole country, along with institutional strengthening with system wide management approach.

The project cost is Rs 10,211 crore. The Project will be implemented over a period of 10 years duration in two Phases, each of six years duration with two years overlapping from April, 2021 to March, 2031. The share of external funding is Rs 7,000 crore of the total project cost, and balance Rs 3,211 crore is to be borne by the concerned Implementing Agencies (IAs). The contribution of Central Government is Rs 1,024 crore as loan liability and Rs 285 crore as counter-part funding for Central Component.

DRIP Phase II & Phase III envisages the following objectives:-

To improve the safety and performance of selected existing dams and associated appurtenances in a sustainable manner. To strengthen the dam safety institutional setup in participating states as well as at central level, and

iii. To explore the alternative incidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams

To achieve the above objectives, DRIP Phase II & Phase III has following components:

Rehabilitation and improvement of dams and associated appurtenances, Dam safety institutional strengthening in participating States and Central agencies, Exploration of alternative incidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams, and Project management.

The Scheme envisages comprehensive rehabilitation of 736 existing dams located across the country. Implementing Agency wise breakup of number of dams to be taken up for rehabilitation are as follows:

Sl. No. State/ Agency No. Of Dams 1 Andhra Pradesh 31 2 Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) 2 3 Chhattisgarh 5 4 Central Water Commission 5 Damodar Valley Corporation 5 6 Goa 2 7 Gujarat 6 8 Jharkhand 35 9 Karnataka 41 10 Kerala 28 11. Madhya Pradesh 27 12. Maharashtra 167 13. Manipur 2 14. Meghalaya 6 15. Odisha 36 16. Punjab 12 17. Rajasthan 189 18. Tamilnadu 59 19. Telangana 29 20. Uttar Pradesh 39 21. Uttarakhand 6 22. West Bengal 9 Total 736