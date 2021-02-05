Vested Finance Raises $3.6 Million USD to Bring U.S. Stocks to Indian Investors

MUMBAI : Vested Finance, a Silicon Valley-based online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the U.S. stock market, today announced it has raised a $3.6 million seed funding round with participation from Moving Capital, Ovo Fund and TenOneTen Ventures in the U.S., and Inflection Point Ventures and Venture Catalysts in India. The company will use the new funds to accelerate product development and hire talent across the U.S. and India.

Vested is on a mission to enable sustainable wealth creation by allowing local investors to invest globally. Founded two years ago, the company saw rapid growth in 2020. Money deposited into Vested accounts grew 26x over the last twelve months, along with a 5x increase in U.S. brokerage accounts opened through the platform. Vested processed more than $100 million in trades in 2020, and more than half of the investors using the Vested platform are investing in the U.S. market for the first time ever.

“Individuals in India have been contributing to the top and bottom line of international companies for decades, but have never had the chance to create wealth by investing in them,” said Viram Shah, CEO and co-founder, Vested Finance. “Our goal is to build the easiest U.S. investing platform for Indian investors, and our growth to date has proven that interest in the opportunity is strong and increasing. Our focus following this seed round is on accelerating product development to create a seamless and cost-effective end-to-end U.S. investing experience.”

