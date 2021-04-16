Vadilal eyes Rs. 800 crore in ice cream sales this year

Udaipur : As Covid-19 vaccination gathers pace and economic activity and spending pick up, iconic ice cream brand Vadilal is eyeing more than 20% growth in ice cream sales from the pre-pandemic levels.

Vadilal had reported ice cream sales of Rs. 650 crore in 2019-20, the year before the pandemic struck, and is expecting to touch Rs. 800 crore this financial year, Aakanksha Gandhi, Brand Director at Vadilal, said at the virtual launch of the Waah ! Vadilal ! campaign on Tuesday.

“Like all other businesses, ice cream sales were also impacted last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we have seen a sharp uptick in ice cream consumption in recent months as consumers are indulging in ice creams more than ever. We are confident that with more people getting vaccinated, and things looking up, ice cream sales will also see a sharp rise in the coming months,” she said.

The ice cream industry in India is growing at a CAGR of 14% and from Rs. 20,000 crore at present, is seen touching Rs. 40,000 crore by 2025.

Speaking about the Waah! Vadilal ! campaign, Aakanksha, the third generation of Vadilal promoter Gandhi family, said, it is aimed to make people fall in love with the iconic ice cream brand once again.

“Vadilal, a brand legacy, strongly associated with the greatest range of ice creams that it offers to its consumers with the finest ingredients, exclusive flavours and impeccable taste. Vadilal has launched premium ice cream ranges that bring an unforgettable everlasting experience to its consumers, and is adored across all generations! What better way to put it together than – Har dil bole Waah! Vadilal!!,” says Aakanksha.

The campaign raises awareness of the premium line-up targeting the younger generation to

build lifelong memories with the brand, which has a 16% market share.

Aakanksha said Vadilal’s export turnover of ice cream and processed frozen foods touched Rs. 250 crore in 2020-21, and is expected to cross the Rs. 400 crore mark this financial year.

Please share this news







