Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah greeted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the completion of 7 years of unprecedented achievements of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 7 years of unprecedented achievements of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. In a series of tweets today, Amit Shah said, “the Modi government has presented a unique example of unparalleled coordination of development, security, public welfare and landmark reforms”.

The Union Home Minister said, “In these 7 years, Modi has on the one hand, keeping the interest of the country paramount with his determined, holistic and welfare policies, improved the living standards of the poor, farmers and the deprived sections by bringing them into the mainstream and on the other hand, made India a powerful nation with his strong leadership”.

Amit Shah also said, “For the last 7 years, the people of the country have consistently expressed their unwavering faith in Modi ji’s service and dedication, for which I bow to the countrymen. I am confident that under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, we will overcome every challenge and continue India’s developmental journey uninterrupted”.

