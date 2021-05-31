PM greets people of Goa on their Statehood Day

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Goa on their Statehood Day.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day. May the state scale new heights of progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Goa.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2021
