Tripartite agreement signed between MECL, Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Limited and DMG for harnessing Potash in Rajasthan

A tripartite agreement was signed between Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Limited (RSMML) and the Department of Mines & Geology (DMG), Govt. of Rajasthan for taking up feasibility studies of Solution Mining of Potash in the state of Rajasthan.

The MoU was signed virtually in the presence of Union Minister for Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

Prahlad Joshi said “MoU will pave the way to undertake feasibility studies for harnessing sub-surface salt deposits through solution mining, utilise Rajasthan’s rich mineral reserves, boost its economy and establish it as a hub of solution mining of potash, the 1st in the country”.

Rajasthan has huge Potash and Halite resources spread across 50,000 sq. kms in the Nagaur – Ganganagar basin in the northwest. GSI and MECL have established 2476.58 million tonnes and 21199.38 million tonnes of Potash & Halite respectively. Bedded Salt formations are strategically useful for underground oil storage, repositories for hydrogen, ammonia and helium gas, storage of compresses gas and nuclear waste. Potash & Sodium Chloride from the Bedded Salt are extensively used in the Fertiliser Industry and the Chemical Industry respectively.

MECL has been assigned as the program manager for taking up the feasibility study in the state with the help of an international consultant. Paving the way for the 1st Solution Mining project in the country, this project will generate employment as well as support the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by way of generating import substitution by boosting the domestic mineral production of Potash and associated minerals.

