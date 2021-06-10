Transwarranty Finance gains on getting nod to raise Rs 1 crore via NCDs

Transwarranty Finance is currently trading at Rs. 4.52, up by 0.21 points or 4.87% from its previous closing of Rs. 4.31 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4.52 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4.52 and Rs. 4.52 respectively.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4.65 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2.22 on 08-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4.65 and Rs. 3.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.62% and Non-Institutions held 46.38% stake in the company.

Transwarranty Finance has received an approval for raising of funds by offering the 14th Tranche/Series N/2021-22 of secured and/or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) including subordinated debt on private placement basis for an amount not exceeding the aggregate amount of Rs 1 crore. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 10, 2021 has considered and approved the same.

Transwarranty Finance is a full service Financial & Capital Market Services Company, providing a wide range of services to over 1,000 Large, Small and Medium companies and thousands of retail clients all over India, since 1994.

