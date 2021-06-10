Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories surges on inking pact with Rockwell Industries

Dr. Reddys Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 5282.70, up by 60.85 points or 1.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 5221.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5226.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5289.00 and Rs. 5226.00 respectively. So far 8421 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5514.65 on 21-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3815.80 on 07-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 5340.00 and Rs. 5151.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 87749.12 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.74%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.93% and 17.06% respectively.

Rockwell Industries has entered into strategic partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, to provide its World Health Organisation – Performance, Quality and Safety certified Covid-19 vaccine freezersto enable storage of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The vaccine freezer plays a very critical role in the safety of vaccines and its potency as Russias Sputnik V vaccine, made available in India through Dr Reddy’s, requires a temperature range of minus -18 degrees celsius, to keep the vaccine stable and potent. In addition, Rockwell will provide end to end logistics and after sales service support for the vaccine freezers across India.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

