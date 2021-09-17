Three students of Aakash Institute Udaipur secured an impressive 96percentile and above in the Consolidated JEE Main 2021 results

Udaipur : Threestudents from Aakash Institute,Udaipur,the national leader in test preparatory services, havesecured an impressive 96percentile and aboveinthe consolidated result of the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, much to the elation of their parents, and the entire staff of the institute. The students who scored 96percentile and above are Arihant Jain (99.28 percentile), Lochan Jain (96.69 percentile) and HardikParakh (96.49 percentile)

The studentsjoined Aakash Institute in a two-year classroom programme to crack IIT JEE, considered the world’s toughest entrance exam. They attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts, and their strict adherence to their learning schedule. “Weare grateful that Aakash Institute has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, We would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” they said.

Congratulating the students, Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We congratulate allthree students from Udaipurfor their exemplary feat. Over 10 lakh students registered for the four sessions of JEE Main 2021 from across the country. Their achievement as top percentile scorer speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best with their future endeavors.”

He added that during the pandemic-hit academic years, Aakash Institute walked the extra mile to turn students into top percentile scorers in JEE. “We stepped up our digital presence to be always available for our students. We made study materials, and question banks accessible online. We conducted several virtual motivational sessions and seminars on exam preparation and time management skills. It is heartening to see our efforts paying off, as evident from the score sheets of our students, many of whom are well on their way to get admission in a top IIT or NIT or a central government’s engineering college to pursue higher studies of their choice.”

JEE (Main) is conducted in four sessions so as to give multiple opportunities for students to improve their scores. While JEE Advanced is only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other centre-aided engineering colleges in India. Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.

A total of 10,48,012 students had applied for all four sessions of which 9,39,008 students had appeared for the exam. As many as 2,52,954 candidates appeared for all four sessions, as per the data provided by NTA.

