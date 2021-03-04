Tata Power shines as its arm to provide Green Power in Jharkhand to Tata Steel

Tata Power Company is currently trading at Rs. 104.50, up by 4.10 points or 4.08% from its previous closing of Rs. 100.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 104.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 105.15 and Rs. 102.50 respectively. So far 5068459 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 100.80 on 02-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 27.00 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 100.80 and Rs. 89.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 33455.21 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.96% and 16.17% respectively.

TP Saurya, the wholly owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Tata Steel (TSL) to develop a 15 MW solar project at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The energy will be supplied to TSL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The project is required to be commissioned within 6 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

The Plant is expected to generate an average of 32 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately average 25.8 Million Kg of CO2.

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company.

Please share this news







