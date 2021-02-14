TAFE Launches Revolutionary DYNATRACK Series Best Suited for Agriculture and Haulage

Udaipur. World’s third largest tractor major, TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, manufacturers of Massey Fergusontractors launched its new DYNATRACK Series – anadvancedrange of tractors that offer dynamic performance, sophisticated technology, unmatched utility and versatility, all engineered into a single powerful tractor. TAFE’s proven engineering expertise of over 60 years andits deep knowledge and understanding of Indian agriculture, has helped create a no-compromise premium rangeof tractorsfor both agriculture and haulage.

The new DYNATRACKseries is designed to deliver greater productivity while ensuringgood mileage, durability and comfort. The DYNATRACK’s DynaLIFT® hydraulics system moves the tractor to the top of its segment by offering superior lift capacity, productivity and speed, that lasts a lifetime. The world’s first tractor with VersaTECH™ technology,DYNATRACKprovides an extendable wheelbase, which makes it ideally suitable for agricultural, haulage and commercial applications for around-the-year usage.

It offers maximum ground clearance,making it best-in-class for all-terrain operations including puddling and easy crossing of bunds. Its longer wheelbase and the stylish heavy-duty front bumper addto the overall look of the tractor and provides more stability, while handling heavy-duty equipment like loaders and dozers with ease. The ‘Biggest All Rounder Tractor’ (SabseBada All Rounder) is powered by the proven Simpson engine, a hallmark of excellence for powerful and fuel-efficient engines. With DynaTRANS™ transmission, comes the Dual Diaphragm clutch, 24 Speed ComfiMesh® gearbox with Super Shuttle™ technology that provides better operator comfort, superior ergonomics and the freedom to select the right speed for every application on the go. The superior and extremelypopular 4-in-1 Quadra PTO™ of the DYNATRACK series maximizes the versatility of the tractor for usethroughout the year for all stationary and dynamic applications, making it more profitable.

Launching the DYNATRACK series, Mallika Srinivasan, CMD – TAFE, said, “The DYNATRACK Series from TAFE sets new benchmarks in the tractor industry by offering utility and versatility, comfort and safety, productivity and efficiency, to meet the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of modern-day farmers and rural entrepreneurs, empowering them with superior technology and advantages that enrich their lives and livelihood.” With the introduction of the DYNATRACKseries,TAFE redefines the benchmarks in its class and demonstrates the prowess of Indian engineering at its best.

