SpiceJet to start 38 new domestic, international flights

SpiceJet is planning to start 38 new domestic and international flights during September 15-25. It has launched flights on the Delhi-Surat-Delhi, Bengaluru-Varanasi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Mumbai, Chennai-Pune-Chennai, Chennai-Jaipur-Chennai and the Chennai-Varanasi-Chennai routes.

The airline will resume flights to and from Dubai, connecting it with Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Mangaluru. SpiceJet will be connecting Visakhapatnam with Mumbai, Udaipur with Chennai, and Delhi with Male for the first time on its network

SpiceJet is India’s favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before.

Please share this news







