Shri Bajrang Alliance shines on getting permission to establish Oils and Oleoresin Essential Oils Plant at Agro Division

Bajrang Alliance is currently trading at Rs. 158.90, up by 7.55 points or 4.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 151.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 158.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 158.90 and Rs. 156.85 respectively. So far 28336 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 158.90 on 15-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 16.10 on 27-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 158.90 and Rs. 130.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 143.01 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.12% and Non-Institutions held 39.88%.

Bajrang Alliance has received permission from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board to establish Oils and Oleoresin Essential Oils Plant of capacity – 600 Kilo Liters Per Year within existing Agro plant premises at Khasra, Urla Guma Road, Village Borjhara, District Raipur (C.G.) under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. These facilities are presently under commissioning and the company expects to start commercial operations in these facilities as quickly as possible after grant of permission to operate.

Currently, the company is engaged in the business of Iron, Steel and Ready to eat frozen foods. Now the management has decided to diversify its boundary. As a part of the strategy, the company will soon launch its Supercritical fluid extraction (SCFE) Products.

Bajrang Alliance is formerly known as Bajrang Alloys. It is recognized as one of the largest structural rolling mills in Chattisgarh, India. Bajrang Alloys rolls a complete range of products like Beams / Joists, Channels, Angles and custom built items.

Please share this news







