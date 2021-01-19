Shoppers Stop gains despite its consolidated net loss widens to Rs 25 crore in Q3

Shoppers Stop is currently trading at Rs. 207.60, up by 0.85 points or 0.41% from its previous closing of Rs. 206.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 206.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 213.70 and Rs. 203.10 respectively. So far 75272 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 424.20 on 21-Jan-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 124.76 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 221.00 and Rs. 193.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2262.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.25% and 9.29% respectively.

Shoppers Stop has reported net loss of Rs 20.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 5.22 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 26.19% at Rs 738.59 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 1000.66 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss attributable to owners of Rs 25.11 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.51 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 27.21% at Rs 746.45 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 1025.53 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

