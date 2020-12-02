SBI inches up on launching ‘SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’

State Bank of India is currently trading at Rs. 248.30, up by 0.25 points or 0.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 248.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 248.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 250.25 and Rs. 246.55 respectively. So far 613237 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 344.35 on 05-Dec-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 149.55 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 249.80 and Rs. 240.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 222758.30 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.24% and 9.13% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Japan’s JCB International Co have launched ‘SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’. This card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB. It comes with a unique dual-interface feature that will enable customers to perform both contact and contactless transactions in the domestic market and seamless contact transactions overseas.

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. With this card, customers would be able to transact on ATMs (Automatic Teller Machines) & PoS (Point of Sale) terminals across the globe under the JCB network. They can also shop online from JCB-partnered international e-commerce merchants using the card.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.