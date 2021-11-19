Saregama partners with Dharma Productions

Saregama has partnered with Dharma Productions for Karan Johar’s Next – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Saregama has been signed as the official music label for the film.

Dharma and Saregama go back a long way and have collaborated in the past where Saregama was the music label for some major films from the Dharma stable. Coming on-board as the official music partner for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, cements the relationship strategically.

