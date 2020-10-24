Result of The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 held on 04/10/2020, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 28/10/2020 to 11/11/2020 till 6:00 P.M. All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 to be held from Friday, the 08/01/2021. Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated 12.02.2020.

It may be noted that mere submission of DAF‑I do not, ipso facto, confer upon the candidates any right for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020. The e‑Admit Card along with the Time Table of the said Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website for the eligible candidates around 3‑4 weeks before the commencement of the Examination. Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the Commission at once.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its Campus at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter.

Click here for the results: