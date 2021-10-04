Priyanka Gandhi, other Cong leaders reach Lakhimpur Kheri border

Lakhimpur Kheri : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders reached Lakhimpur border early Monday, but alleged they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers” protest and claimed eight lives a day earlier.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is accompanied by party leader Deepender Singh Hooda among others, had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Saitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region of Lakhimpur.

“We are waiting outside Lakhimpur Kheri. We have been prevented by the police from entering. We have come here to meet the victims of the violence,” Congress national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar told PTI over the phone at 4.30 am.

Priyanka Gandhi”s convoy was earlier briefly stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest here.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the violence-hit district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 — which prohibits assembly of four or more people — has also been imposed, according to officials.

The UP police took to Twitter early Monday to describe the incident as “unfortunate” and said eight casualties have been reported so far as per the district administration.

