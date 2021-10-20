Reliance Industries shines as its telecom arm tops 4G chart with 20.9 Mbps download speed in September

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2737.95, up by 30.95 points or 1.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 2707.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2726.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2750.00 and Rs. 2708.00 respectively. So far 84847 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2,750.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1830.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2,750.00 and Rs. 2660.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1852150.46 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.38% and 11.03% respectively.

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) telecom arm — Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) maintained the top position in the 4G speed chart with a 20.9 megabit per second (Mbps) average download rate in September. The download speed helps consumers access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send or share pictures or videos to their contacts.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

