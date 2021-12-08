Reliance Industries shines as it launches strategic Joint Venture with TA’ZIZ for $2 Billion Chemicals Projects in Ruwais

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2425.45, up by 43.85 points or 1.84% from its previous closing of Rs. 2381.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2427.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2431.45 and Rs. 2415.00 respectively. So far 381346 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2750.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1830.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2496.00 and Rs. 2357.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1611383.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.61%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.79% and 10.60% respectively.

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA’ZIZ) have agreed to launch ‘TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC’, a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais. The new joint-venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion.

Representing the first production of these chemicals in the UAE, the project will enable the substitution of imports and the creation of new local value chains, while also meeting growing demand for these chemicals globally. The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ. The project builds on ADNOC and Reliance’s long-standing strategic partnership and is Reliance’s first investment in the MENA region.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.