Reliance Industries becomes country’s largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen

Reliance Industries has now become the country’s largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from a single location. At its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Jamnagar and other facilities, the company now produces over 1,000 MT of medical grade liquid oxygen per day — or over 11 per cent of India’s total production – meeting the needs of nearly every one in 10 patients.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

