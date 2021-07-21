Reliance Industrial Infrastructure falls despite reporting 17% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is currently trading at Rs. 756.05, down by 25.00 points or 3.20% from its previous closing of Rs. 781.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 785.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 787.00 and Rs. 732.40 respectively. So far 27295 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 865.65 on 23-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 344.00 on 22-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 819.25 and Rs. 732.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1141.64 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 45.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.03% and 54.54% respectively.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company has reported a rise of 11.18% in its net profit at Rs 1.79 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1.61 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 16.64% at Rs 19.77 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 16.95 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 17.07% in its net profit at Rs 2.40 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2.05 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 16.64% at Rs 19.77 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 16.95 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

