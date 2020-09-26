Reenal Jain Holds The National, Making Bn Pharmacy Proud Again

Udaipur : Bhupal Nobles Pharmacy College, Dean Dr. Yuvraj Singh Sarangadevot told that Ms. Reenal Sujeet Jain student of Doctor of Pharmacy III Year got 2nd position in All India Video Making Competition under the guidance of Dr.Kamal Singh Rathore on the subject “Video Clip of Patient Counseling” organised by Shree Santkrupa College of Pharmacy, Ghogaon, Maharashtra.

Principal Dr. Siddharaj Singh Sisodia informed that in this competition, about 500 contestants from all over the country took part among which Reenal won the coveted Second Prize. She will be given a cash prize and a certificate of achievement.Reenal has also got 1st position in All India Competition organised by Jain Community.Over illuminating the name of Udaipur, BN University expressed happiness and wished a happy future on brings laurels.