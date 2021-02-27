Rediscover, Reconnect and Revisit India and its Culture at ARTH – A CULTURE FEST

Riding high on the back of two glorious and successful seasons, Zee Live’s one-of-a-kind cultural festival, Arth – A Culture Fest is back with a bang, in the form of a scintillating third season. Making for a digital delight, Arth, this year, will be a virtual extravaganza, organized in Kolkata and will be live-streamed from 27th – 28th February 2021through the Facebook and YouTube channels of Zee 24 Ghanta & Arth-A Culture Fest. Viewers can register online at https://www.arthlive.in.

In the Kolkata edition, Arth – A Culture fest will bring to fore the very essence of East India. The audience can look forward to seeing eminent panellists from various walks of life, share their views, narrate interesting anecdotes, and share their perspective on much- loved topics such as the Bengal Elections, Women in Power, Reviving the Lost Culture of Bengal amongst others, along with paying a heartfelt tribute to Satyajit Ray & Soumitra Chatterjee, celebrating 125 years of Subhash Chandra Bose and the love for sports in the City of Joy amongst others.

Prominent speakers at the event include Honourable Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Smriti Irani, Babul Supriyo, Nusrat Jahan, Swapan Dasgupta, Dilip Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Samik Bhattacharya,Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Agnimitra Paul, Anjan Bandyopadhyay, Anuj Dhar, Anupam Kher, Ashoke Viswanathan, Atanu Ghosh, Bhaichung Bhutia, Binod Gurung, Chaiti Ghoshal, Chandrachur Ghose, DibyenduBarua, Dola Banerjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, HarshavardhanNeotia, Hirak Bhattacharjee, Ila Arun, Imtiaz Ali, Ina Puri, Irshad Kamil, K.B Agarwala, Madhabi Mukherjee, Manas Bhattacharya, MD Salim,Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, MoupiaNandy, Nandini Bhattacharya Panda, Purabi Roy, Rajat Kanta Ray, Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Mallick, Sandip Ray, Satrajit Sen, Satya Vyas, Satyajit Chatterjee, Sharmistha Goswami Chatterjee, Shinjini Kulkarni, Shuvaprasanna, Srijit Mukherji, Sudeshna Roy,Sudipta Chakraborty, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, Sulagna Ray Bhattacharyee, Suman Ghosh, Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury.

The festival will see artistes Nachiketa Chakraborty, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee entertain the audiences with their enthralling performances

Event details:

v Date: 27th – 28th February 2021

v Venue: Live from ITC Sonar, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Kolkata.

v Watch Link- https://www.facebook.com/Zee24Ghanta

v Time: 12:00pm

