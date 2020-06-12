Pacific Dental College and Hospital, Debari among top 30 Dental colleges of India, NIRF ranking attests

Udaipur : Ranking released on Thursday by National International Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India for the year 2020 huts/places Pacific Dental College and Hospital, Debari, Udaipur amongst top 30 Dental Colleges of India. Pacific Dental College and Hospital, Operational since 20 years, sets off to be the only Dental college from Rajasthan in the top 30 ranking list. NIRF assessed the individual colleges as per the performed standard parameters before furnishing the ranking based on which Pacific Dental College,Debari creates a position among top 30.

