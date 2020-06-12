Here’s everything you should know about BA LLB in Criminal Law

LLB is an undergraduate degree which focuses on criminal law, contract law, constitutional/administrative law, equity and trusts, land law, tort law, European law and so many other aspects of restoring law and order situations. Read ahead to know more about the importance of BA LLB in Criminal Law.

Why you should study this course?

You can improve your skillset and employability by achieving a qualifying Law Degree by developing knowledge of criminal behaviour and its origins. You will acquire a solid grounding in both legal and criminological principles including practical professional skills,subject-specific abilities, intellectual skills, and general transferable skills.

It is a highly specialized, rewarding and revered field of study. There lies a goal at the core of the criminal justice system, to keep the individuals, families and communities safe. Within criminal justice, you can advocate for victims of crime, assist in solving crimes, counsel and rehabilitate criminals and help to prevent crime in your community.

Skills required in this field:

Excellent written and oral advocacy skills are required to argue a client’s case in front of the judge and to persuade the jury.

For building up and defending a client’s case, strong investigative and research skills are required. Criminal lawyers have to act as investigatorsand collect necessary evidence and witnesses.

Creative thinking with strong analytical skills are used to develop a legal strategy for analysing litigate complex cases.

To build a strong client-attorney relationship, you need to have excellent interpersonal skills.

Criminal defendants go through many lawyers before settling on to the one who they think can represent their case perfectly and improve the chances of judgment being in their favour. Hence, the ability to attract and retain clients is essential to any thriving criminal defence practitioner. You need to get the in-depth understanding of state, federal and local rules, evidentiary laws, court procedures, and local judges to navigate the criminal justice system efficiently and competently.

Career:After pursuing Bachelor of Legislative Law with a specialization in criminal law you can expect to work as a criminal defence lawyer, public defender, additional public prosecutor, criminal law practitioner, lecturer, standing counsel, litigation, CBIcourt, JAG’s (Judge Advocate General)department of defence and in many other law firms.

CriminalDefencelawyers: They defend and represent the case of a client accused in any criminal case. They advise clients, collect evidences, interview witnesses and advocate for their clients.

Additional public prosecutor:They have to research and observe every minute detail in collaboration with police to deliver justice.

Public defenders: Court-appointed attorneyspaid by public funds are the public defenders. If a person is arrested on criminal charges and can’t afford to hire a prosecutor, then a public defender is assigned by the judge to represent the case. Once a public defender is assigned, it’s the individual’s responsibility to keep in contact with the attorney.

Students who are bold, confident, analytical, and have strong persuasive skills can easily pursue a career with a specialization in criminal law. All you have to do is sign up for a bachelor’sdegree in law now!