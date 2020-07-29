On mission mode, Railways pulls Freight traffic ahead of last year’s level inspite of COVID 19 related challenges

On mission mode, Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone of pulling freight traffic ahead of last year’s level inspite of COVID 19 related challenges. On 27 July 2020 the freight loading was 3.13 MT which is higher than last year for the same date.

It may be noted that Hon’ble Prime Minister had emphasized upon achievement of long term and far reaching goals during the lockdown. Accordingly, Railways has completed nearly 200 infrastructure works in this period. Now Railways has achieved a milestone in freight transportation also.

The average speed of Freight Trains on 27 July 2020 was 46.16 kmph which is more than double as compare to last year for the same date (22.52 kmph). In the month of July the average speed of freight trains is 45.03 kmph which is around double as compare to last year for the same month (23.22 kmph). West Central Railway with the average speed of 54.23 kmph, Northeast Frontier Railway with the speed of 51 kmph, East Central Railway 50.24 kmph, East Cost Railway 41.78 kmph, South East Central Railway 42.83 kmph, South Eastern Railway 43.24 kmph and Western Railway with the speed of 44.4 kmph are the leading Railway Zones in the average speed of freight train in Indian Railways.

On 27 July 2020 the total freight loading was 3.13 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same date. On 27 July 2020 total 1039 no. of rakes loaded with freight in Indian Railways which includes 76 rakes of foodgrain, 67 rakes of fertilizer, 49 rakes of steel, 113 rakes of cement, 113 rakes of iron ore and 363 rakes of coal.

It may be noted that these improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table. These steps will lead to significantly higher freight traffic and earnings for Railways and cost competitive logistics for the entire country.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

Covid 19 has been used by Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.