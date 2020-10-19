Notorious Anna gang behind 2 Cr loot in Udaipur, 7 arrested, 3 at large | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : With the arrest of seven people, Udaipur police claimed to have solved the 2 crore worth loot mystery, on Monday, after six days of the incident. Police said the notorious Madrasi gang commonly known as Anna gang committed the act with the help of locals from Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand. Failed business, poor financial condition and the idea to make short cut money led these men to get involved in the conspiracy, Udaipur SP KailashChandra Bishnoi told the media.

Seven have been arrested while 3 accused are at large. Police have recovered most of the ornaments and some cash from their custody. Sohanlal Kothari, a 84-year-old man was held hostage, gagged at his home in Kanore of Vallabhnagar block on October 13 and the robbers had decamped with 16 lakh rupees cash, 1.5kg gold and 125 kilogram silver ornaments.

” Special teams were assisted by the cyber cell, FSL team and Dog squad to nab the criminals. Teams were sent to various towns in Gujarat and Maharashtra. We came to know that the Anna gang was involved in the robbery. Ten people worked in 3 groups and planned the act. Team A furnished details of Sohanlal to Team B which in turn managed affairs and arranged Team C to visit and recce the victim’s house and break” the officer said.

The conspiracy

Three men Rohit Dangi, Suresh Dangi and Shravan had dairy business in Gujarat and Mumbai, they sold ice cream and dairy products on lorries and hence knew each other. Four months ago, Suresh Dangi (38) the mastermind suggested Rohit that he knew a gang led by one Shakti Vel ( Tamil Nadu) that committed robberies and if Rohit could find any local wealthy party, they could make a good fortune. Rohit got two men Shanti Singh and Satish Singh, both residents of Dungla, Chittorgarh to collect details about Sohanlal Kothari, the old money lender who was known for keeping borrower’s jewelry at home as security against the loan given.

In August Anna gang members visited Udaipur and attempted twice to loot the old man. However, they failed and returned to Mumbai.On October 12, they came again and this time succeeded. ” A case is registered against Suresh Dangi and Shakti Vel at Dadar police station of Mumbai in connection to a 5-cr dacoity in 2013. There are 6 other cases of robbery and burglary pending against Shakti Vel” Bishnoi said. Three accused Raju Maratha, Appa Madrasi and Mohan are at large and police is in search of them.