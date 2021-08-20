NLC India moves up on raising Rs 750 crore through Commercial Paper

NLC India is currently trading at Rs. 52.65, up by 0.65 points or 1.25% from its previous closing of Rs. 52.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 51.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 53.00 and Rs. 51.50 respectively. So far 57470 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 73.90 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 46.25 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 56.60 and Rs. 51.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7328.37 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 79.20%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.59% and 9.22% respectively.

NLC India has raised Rs 750 crore through Commercial Paper and allotted 15,000 Nos. of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs 5 lakh each on August 18, 2021.

NLC India is engaged in the business of lignite mining and power generation.

