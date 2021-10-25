Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) slumps on reporting 44% fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is currently trading at Rs. 1703.00, down by 95.35 points or 5.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 1798.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1661.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1740.00 and Rs. 1656.15 respectively. So far 81476 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2134.90 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1434.80 on 06-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2066.00 and Rs. 1784.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8551.41 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 77.90% and 22.10% stake in the company, respectively.

MCX has reported a fall of 38.84% in its net profit at Rs 27.18 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 44.44 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 26.79% at Rs 92.11 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 125.81 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 44.22% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 32.66 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 58.55 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 27.81% at Rs 99.27 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 137.52 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

