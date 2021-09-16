Multi brand Electric Two Wheeler Franchise Chain Start your sustainable business with Electric One Mobility Private Limited

Udaipur : Electric One Mobility India Pvt. Ltd., India’s fastest growing Multi brand Two Wheeler e-mobility company today announced its aggressive plans to expand in Rajasthan through a franchisee route. (willcustomise as per city.) This came in the wake of company’s robust strategy to garner a larger market share in the fast- growing electric vehicle market in India. This was disclosed by MrAmitt Das, Founder – Electric One Mobility India Pvt Ltd.

Incepted and promoted in August 2020 by Automobile and International industry veterans. Founder,MrAmitt Das has more than 15 years’experience in Indian Startups and Multinational companies as a growth enabler and Leadership roles and supported by Co-Founder& Director- Mr.Guido Quill,a German National with more than 20 years of Global experience in the Technology transfer and Green energy segments. Company is backed by a strong Advisory Board of Automobile veterans from various top Indian and Global companies. Electric One Mobility India Pvt Ltd is India’s fastest growing multi- brand e-mobilityfranchise company.The company offers India’s first ever impressive Ecosystem in electric mobility in the Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler segment that fosters entrepreneurship model across India in E Mobility sector. Enjoying strategic partnerships with well-known brands such as Kinetic Greens, Ampere,Omega Seiki, Cos bike, BattRE, Gemopaietc.,and international Brands like One moto ,it offers a plethora of key propositions to start your own business.

Not only does it offers the best price, 360 degree quality checks, quality assurance, easy EMIs, customized specifications, extended warranty, it has strategically built a strong and standardized Retail Network for a seamless delivery. What’s more, it has a strong digital and follows strict compliances to deliver best results.

Speaking on the developmental plans of the company Mr.Amitt Das, Founder – Electric One Mobility India Pvt Ltd remarked “India is at the cusp of change.The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology and its ability to tackle environmental issues. Introduction of Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they offer low -emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs’ business strategies. Since inception, we have been driven by a single-mindedvision to offer India’s first ever credible Ecosystem in electric mobility that fosters entrepreneurship model across India in eMobility segment. We have registered an impressive trajectory since August 2020 and opened 40great Outlets across multiple locations of North, East and West Indiaand now gradually entering Southern India.Electric One have received overwhelming 5000 plus Dealership applications and we are in active conversation to sign up100 more outlets by the Year End.We have a larger gameplan in place as we foresee immense potential across all geographies. Electric vehicle boom is here and is poised for growth. We have a vision to build the largest and sustainable EV retail chain across India and SoutheastAsia.

