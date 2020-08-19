MPUAT encouraging unemployed youths to take up ornamental fish farming

Udaipur : In a first, the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT) is all set to train unemployed youths and aspiring entrepreneurs for a flourishing business of ‘Ornamental Fish Farming’. A one month- online vocational course is being introduced in the academic year 2020- 21 with a view to enhance essential for employability. Another course on fish seed production too would take off simultaneously. The classes are likely to commence from Aughust 31.

“This is the first time we are introducing this syllabus for skill development of the youth in ornamental fish farming for self employment. This syllabus is modularized offering opportunity to learners to study techniques in Ornamental fish farming theoretically, practically and experimentally by directly working with established and successful entrepreneurs in this field” B.K Sharma, Head of the department of aquaculture informed. Organized trade in ornamental fish depends on assured and adequate supply which is possible only through mass breeding.

MPUAT is thus launching the course for students from any discipline , interested entrepreneurs, farmers, self help groups, housewives who evince interest in the culture as it is economically viable and highly profitable in nature. “ There is an increasing trend of keeping aquariums in homes, showrooms, public places, malls etc as studies have revealed number of health benefits of staying in contact with the marine world. Since people cannot see different kinds of fish because they do not dive, so aquariums are a nice way to make the invisible marine environment just outside our doors visible and accessible” Subodh Sharma, Dean, College of Fisheries told Rajasthan Kiran.

Species like guppies, mollies, sword tails and angel fishes can be matured, bred and grown up in glass aquaria and small cement tanks where as gold fish, barbs, and chichlids require a minimum water volume of 1000 litres. Earthern ponds lined with plastic sheets are commonly used as breeding and holding tanks for ornamental fishes. The basic requirement if successful breeding and rearing of ornamental fish are adequate space, quality water and sufficient feed.

The aim of the course is to disseminate knowledge related to ornamental fish farming in relation with entrepreneurship development and to give students functional skill about various techniques of ornamental fish breeding, rearing and its marketing to make them self sustainable after training. The students would also be trained with techniques of construction of glass aquarium and its maintenance.