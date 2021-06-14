MP man beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : A man was beaten to death while another one was seriously hurt after a village mob in Begun of Chittorgarh district attacked them, alleging they were cattle smugglers ferrying cows in their truck for slaughter. While Babulal son of DhannaLal Bhil, joined the list of the dozens lynched by cow vigilantes in the past few years, his injured and hospitalised aide Pintu Bhil denied the animals were for slaughter but were bullocks purchased and being taken home for agricultural purpose.

The incident took place late Sunday night. Udaipur Range IG Satyaveer Singh went to Begun to take stock of the situation. “Our teams are raiding several places to catch the actual culprits, some persons have been detained. A detailed investigation will be held and real offenders will be arrested soon” the IG said. Begun MLA Rajendra Singh Biduri, Collector Tarachand Meena, SP Deepak Bhargava and other officers too went to the spot.

According to the police Babulal resident of Ramnagar and Pintu from Ratamya village both from Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh had purchased bulls from Begun and Rayati villages and were returning back home when a mob of some 15 men stopped their pickup van at Bhilkhanda chauraha. The mob abused them as cow smugglers and thrashed them badly. T

he men snatched away the victims’ mobile too. Police team from nearest Chowki went on getting information of the mob lynching incident. Police rescued both of the men and took them to hospital where Babulal succumbed to his injuries. Police took some people in custody while several teams have been sent to look out for other men involved in the heinous crime. Extra forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

