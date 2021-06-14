MP man beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Chittorgarh

Monday , June 14 2021
Udaipur : A man was beaten to death while another one was seriously hurt after a village mob in Begun of Chittorgarh district attacked them, alleging they were cattle smugglers ferrying cows in their truck for slaughter. While Babulal  son of DhannaLal Bhil, joined the list of the dozens lynched by cow vigilantes in the past few years, his injured and hospitalised aide Pintu Bhil denied the animals were for slaughter but were bullocks purchased and being taken home for agricultural purpose. 

The incident took place late Sunday night.  Udaipur Range IG Satyaveer Singh went to  Begun to take stock of the situation. “Our teams are raiding several places to catch the actual culprits,   some persons have  been detained. A detailed investigation will be held and real offenders will be arrested soon” the IG said. Begun MLA Rajendra Singh  Biduri, Collector Tarachand Meena, SP Deepak  Bhargava and other officers too went to the spot.

According to the police Babulal resident of Ramnagar and Pintu from  Ratamya village both from Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district  in Madhya Pradesh had purchased bulls from Begun and Rayati villages and were  returning back home when a mob of some 15  men stopped their pickup van at Bhilkhanda chauraha.  The mob abused them as cow smugglers  and thrashed them  badly. T

he men snatched away  the victims’  mobile too. Police team  from nearest Chowki went on  getting information of the mob lynching  incident. Police rescued both  of the men and took them to hospital where Babulal succumbed to his injuries. Police took  some people in custody while several teams have  been sent  to  look out for other men involved  in the  heinous crime. Extra forces  have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. 

