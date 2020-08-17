MoRTH invites suggestions on CEV road map notification

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification GSR 502 (E) dated 13 Aug 2020 to address the issue of safety requirements, safety of the operator and to ensure safety while such machines are running on public roads along with other vehicles, for Construction Equipment Vehicles holistically in a phased manner ( Phase-I : April 21; Phase-II : April 24).

Currently, certain safety requirements are already mandated for Construction Equipment Vehicles in CMVR, 1989. This Standard aims to introduce AIS (Automotive Industry Standard) 160, to introduce several safety requirements viz Visual Display Requirements, requirements for Operator Station and Maintenance Areas, Non-metallic Fuel Tanks, Minimum Access Dimensions, Access Systems for steps, primary access, alternate exit path and opening, maintenance opening, handrail and handholds, Guards, Visual Display Requirements, Machine mounted audible travel alarms, Articulated Frame Lock, Lift Arm Support Device, Dimensions and requirements for Operator’s Seat, Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC), Seat Belt and Seat belt anchorages, Roll over Protective Structure (ROPS), Tip over protection structure (TOPS), Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS), , Operator Field on View, Operator Seat Vibrations for suspended seats, etc.

Additionally, requirements with respect to pass by noise and noise measured at operator ear level are proposed, amend CMVR 96-A and 98-A for brakes and steering effort and turning circle diameter respectively, which were earlier notified vide G.S.R 642 (E) dated 28th July 2000.

Construction Equipment Vehicles are extensively used for carrying out various infrastructure projects. To provide for safety of operator and to ensure safety while such machines are running on public roads along with other vehicles, it is proposed to notify various safety requirements for such vehicles.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: [email protected]) within thirty days from the date of notification.